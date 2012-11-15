Telestream, Matrox release multicamera production system

Telestream has announced availability of turn-key, live video streaming systems based on the Matrox VS4 four-channel video capture card and Telestream Wirecast for Windows live streaming production products. The turn-key systems are being made available through a worldwide network of certified system builders. The new systems bring high-quality, multicamera live video production and broadcasting capabilities to sports groups, churches, schools, corporations and other live event producers.

The systems offer a number benefits. In addition to capturing and sending four video feeds to Wirecast for live streaming, Matrox VS4 simultaneously records the original high-quality video feeds to disk for post-event editing. Wirecast allows users to stream video at resolutions up to 1080p HD and save productions to disk for on-demand distribution in a choice of Web-friendly formats, including QuickTime H.264, Windows Media or Flash. Audio/video sync and support for up to eight embedded audio channels per input are also included.

With Wirecast live streaming production software, users can mix an unlimited number of prerecorded video clips, titles and graphics with the four live video sources. Transitions, titles, composite templates, scoreboards, 3D images, virtual sets and chroma key are all available to give live video productions professional polish.

Users can easily set up Wirecast with leading streaming platforms and CDNs — such as YouTube, Ustream and Twitch — and simultaneously stream to multiple destinations in a choice of resolutions and bandwidths. In addition to streaming live video anywhere, users can display the video locally on an external monitor, such as an in-house projector or other display system.

For a full list of system features and more information about how to purchase the multicamera live streaming production system, visit www.telestream.net/wirecast/matrox-vs4.htm.