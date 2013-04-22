TASCAM releases DR-60D multi-track recorder

It had to happen.

Videographers — those who don’t have a budget for hiring an independent audio specialist, at any rate — have spent decades looking for easy ways to integrate audio recording into their field work. Miniaturization and the proliferation of low-cost, high-quality recording has advanced the process over the last several years.

TASCAM’s new DR-60D may take things to the next level. I have not gotten my hands on this unit, but the specs look intriguing. For $350, you can buy a four-track solid-state recorder that will allow you to track at specs that peak out at 96kHz/24-bit. The unit has XLR microphone/line inputs and connections that allow it to interface directly with your camera.

The DR-60D runs on four AA batteries, but you’ll add on the optional AC adapter (and hope a power outlet is available on location). Also, the unit is designed to fit neatly in place, with your camera, on a tripod.