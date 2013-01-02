Streaming 4K content over the Internet

A company called EyeIO, based in Palo Alto, CA, has announced new technology that enables delivery of ultra-low-bandwidth Internet video in full HD, 3-D, StudioHD and UltraHD (4K Video) formats.

The company utilizes an artificial intelligence approach to the new system. It said the technology has been successfully tested for interoperability on hundreds of H.264 devices.

Compared to its first-generation technology, widely used by Netflix for HD video delivery, eyeIO’s next generation of H.264 software encodes 45 percent faster and reduces bit rates by an additional 26 percent while integrating Studio-level profiles that improve video data on several fronts by more than 50 percent.

The company said its HDRes now provides super-fast playback and even clearer, crisper images. A 3-D suite is available with MVC, frame-sequential or frame-packing options for seamless deployment worldwide on connected Smart 3-D TVs and 3-D-enabled players and consoles.

The new engine operates automatically and elastically, locally or in the cloud, and reduces infrastructure costs and operational complexity while achieving a new level of production stability, the company said.

To date, it said more than 65 billion video frames have been produced with a record of zero software crashes. The suite comes with extensive industry-standard APIs for integration and real-time reporting capability.

EyeIO StudioRes is built to 4K requirements and delivers UltraHD, studio-grade H.264 videos (10 bit, 4:2:2 video, xvYCC). StudioRes is available for both package media and Internet streaming delivery to bring “no-compromise pictures” to the next generation of 85in and larger UltraHD/4K screens.

EyeIO.265 brings the technology to the coming H.265 HEVC ITU standard and long-term industry efforts.

The eyeIO UNIX video operating system features kernel enhancements achieving ultra-stability, bare-metal virtualization performance, automatic load-balancing transcoding, closed-environment security, elastic scalability and advanced 4K video processing including native support for the forthcoming Interoperable Master Format (IMF). The operating system will be available this spring.