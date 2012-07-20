Streambox releases new mobile contribution app

Streambox has announced the release of StreamboxME Pro, an application for mobile devices that can bond 3G/4G LTE and Wi-Fi, which gives the user increased bandwidth up to 2Mb/s to send live professional-quality video. The new StreamboxME Pro App equips contributors by using just one-click from an iPhone/iPad to send video directly to a Streambox Decoder or Enterprise Server, as well as having the ability to use the Streambox Live Service. The increased bandwidth capabilities give users the ability to send up to 2Mb/s professional-quality video content with sub-2s latency at 30fps, 16:9 aspect ratio, 432 x 240 resolution and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC). StreamboxME Pro will also include Streambox-exclusive Low Delay Multi-Path (LDMP) technology, which is a reliable protocol that helps users deliver high-quality, low-latency video over multiple IP networks.

StreamboxME Pro also allows users to efficiently collect unlimited amounts of video that can be supplied by a variety of contributors including video journalists, stringers and even provides the necessary infrastructure to turn viewers into contributors for a low cost. Live streams and archived video can be easily managed, routed in one click or searched based on metadata. StreamboxME Pro is now available for download at the iTunes Store on iPhone and iPad devices.