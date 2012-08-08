SpotGenie FASTcoder software streamlines ad delivery to stations

SpotGenie Partners has announced its FASTcoder software, designed to streamline how TV stations across the country receive and play TV commercials.

FASTcoder digitally prepares a file for a station. SpotGenie's FASTcoder automatically transcodes any master file to the specific requirements of each station. It automates the creation of closed captioning, which speeds the process and lowers costs.

FASTcoder can perform all preparation tasks for SD as well as HD content. According to company president Wayne Dykes, clients can now deliver an HD sport for about the price of SD.