SMPTE reschedules New York seminar

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has rescheduled its New York Regional Seminar for Jan. 31. The original Nov. 9 conference date was cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy.

According to Barbara Lange, the conference not only will serve the broadcast community but also anyone needing technical insights and guidance who provides motion picture content to various display and distribution platforms, including the Internet.

"Our instructors are well-known subject matter experts who will provide clear and immediately useful information about how to streamline this process while saving time and money and ensuring that the correct format is generated efficiently, regardless of the viewer's distribution platform and device," said Lange.

At the New York Regional Seminar, Ben Davenport of AmberFin, Mark Darlow of Harris, Harold Geller of Ad-ID and Shaun Flagg of Cox Media Group will lead a day-long interactive experience that covers topics including an overview of the technical differences between various multiplatform distribution systems and display devices, as well as workflows, technologies and processes for automating content generation, regardless of whether the intended display device is a smartphone, STB, satellite receiver or computer.