Siano Launches DVB-T2 Receiver Chip

On Monday, Dec. 16, Siano announced the launch of its SMS4470 receiver chip for automotive and mobile consumer electronics applications. The SMS4470 supports DVB-T2, as well as legacy DVB-T and ISDB-T TV standards. It also supports a wide range of digital radio formats, including DAB+, DRM+ and analog FM. Like earlier Siano chips, the SMS4470 includes an RF tuner and a channel decoding processor optimized for automotive and mobile devices.



“Siano’s SMS4470 is a perfect fit with our new mobile multimedia products which deploy the new, rapidly growing DVB-T2 technology,” said Morris Chiao, CEO of Skyworth Wireless. “We are confident integrating Siano’s chip which combines performance, flexibility and compact size, into our new products.”



Alon Ironi, Siano’s chief executive officer noted that the new chip could also pave the way for ultra high-definition TV reception.



“The rise of DVB-T2 gives Siano a great opportunity to utilize its superior technology in broadcast mobile TV,” said Ironi. “This technology marks a step-up in the evolution of television, as it enables ultra high-definition television (UHD), which includes 4K UHD (2160p) and 8K UHD (4320p). Already having several customers, including Hirschmann, Skyworth, and other market leaders adopting this new Siano receiver chip, is the best way to launch a new product.”



Siano said the SMS4470 “provides best-in-class sensitivity, mobility and immunity to long-echo interference, and supports up to 4-way MRC diversity, addressing the extreme requirements of automotive applications.” Other advanced features include dynamic background scan across various broadcasting standards.



Samples of the SMS4470 i.c. are available now to select Siano partners.