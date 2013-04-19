Scripps standardizes on GY-HM650 ProHD for multimedia journalism

Scripps Media, part of the E.W. Scripps Company, has deployed more than 40 JVC GY-HM650 ProHDmobile news cameras across its 14 full-power television stations.

With plans to purchase additional units, the company is standardizing on the GY-HM650 for multimedia journalist operations in its station group, but is also using its new cameras for commercial production and syndicated programming.

The new GY-HM650 cameras, which Scripps stations began using in January, are being used to replace older JVC GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorders as well as expand news coverage. Scripps has pioneered the concept of multimedia journalists, and Mike Doback, VP, engineering, Scripps Media, said the new cameras are a good combination of form factor and features.

“As the experience level of our multimedia journalists has increased, they’re demanding a fuller-featured solution comparable to traditional shoulder-mount systems,” Doback explained. “The 650 produces high-end video and offers the mobility of a handheld camera in one package, with a very rich feature set. It lends itself nicely to our multimedia journalist workflow.”

With a planned JVC upgrade in May, the GY-HM650’s dual-codec technology will allow shooters to transmit live HD video while continuing to record footage when equipped with a Verizon 4G LTE modem plugged into the USB port in the back of the camera. The camera can already transfer recorded clips to a remote server via built-in FTP.

“We’re just now beginning to explore metadata and other content-related ancillary data in the field,” Doback said. “The built-in streaming capability and other characteristics are significant advancements of technology and will prove of great value in the future. We’re looking forward with great anticipation at all the elements of the new feature set, as we’re constantly looking for ways to improve the quality and speed of our newsgathering process.”

Beyond news, Scripps has equipped a handful of GY-HM650s with matte boxes, camera stabilizer systems, and other high-end accessories, which will be used to produce content for “Let’s Ask America” and “The List,” its two original syndicated programs. According to Doback, the cameras have been praised by long-time Scripps photographers.

Designed for ENG and documentary production, the GY-HM650 records HD or SD footage in multiple file formats to non-proprietary SDHC or SDXC media cards. It features three, 12-bit CMOS sensors, built-in Fujinon wide-angle 23X zoom lens with manual and auto controls, color viewfinder, and a 3.5in LCD display with focus assist.