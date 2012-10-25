Satellite Update – Oct. 25, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00905, “Actions Taken:”
- The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Dish Operating LLC's request to modify its authorization for EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees west longitude (WL) by extending the license term from April 22, 2012, until April 22, 2022. See FCC Satellite Division settles Spectrum Five and Dish issues at 119 degrees WLfor additional information on EchoStar 7.
- Intelsat License LLC's application to modify its authorization for Intelsat 709 was granted, authorizing operation of the satellite in inclined-orbit mode at 47.5 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized location at 72.1 degrees EL. Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) operation is permitted using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is allowed on specified C-band frequencies.
- Intelsat received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to effect the drift of Intelsat 702 from 47.5 degrees EL to 33.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is allowed, on a temporary basis, to operate Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit mode at 33.0 degrees EL and to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- The Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from SES Americom to modify its authorization for AMC-3 at 67 degrees WL by extending the license term from September 30, 2012 until September 30, 2017. AMC-3 provides FSS from that location using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C operations are allowed on specified C-band frequencies.
- EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation received STA to continue to operate EchoStar 15 on DBS channel 23 and 24 at 61.65 degrees WL for 180 days.
- In addition to these grants, Report SAT-00905 includes a long list of withdrawn Launch and Operating Authority filings. Call signs affected are S2787 (amendment/Intelsat) and S2875, S2876 S2877, S2878, S2879, S2880,S2881, S2882, S2883, S2884, and S2885, (SES Americom).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox