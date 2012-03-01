Satellite Update – March 1, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00847, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division accepted an application from Hughes Network System LLC to construct, launch and operate Ka/V-band Jupiter 77W at 77.3 degrees west longitude (WL). Jupiter 77W would provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using the 18.3-19.3 GHz, 19.7-20.2 GHz, and 39.0-42.0 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-29.1 GHz and 47.2-50.2 GHz (Earth-to-space). Hughes requested a waiver to permit FSS operations in the 18.8-19.3 GHz band on a non-harmful interference basis. Operations in the 28.6-29.1 GHz bands will be on a secondary basis.
- • Hughes seeks to provide FSS to the U.S. market using planned Ka/V-band satellite Jupiter 91W at 90.9 degrees WL. Jupiter 91W will operate under a United Kingdom authorization. Frequencies requested are 18.3-19.3 GHz, 19.7-20.2 GHz, and 39.0-42.0 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-29.1 GHz, 29.25-30.0 GHz and 47.2-50.2 GHz (Earth-to-space). As with Jupiter 77W, Hughes requested a waiver to permit FSS operations in the 18.8-19.3 GHz band on a non-harmful interference basis and stated operations in the 28.6-29.1 GHz bands will be on a secondary basis.
From FCC Report SAT-00848, Actions Taken:
- o The Satellite Division granted Intelsat Licensee LLC authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 23 at 53.0 degrees WL and to provide FSS using C and Ku-band frequencies 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.95 GHz and 11.95-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- o Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct tests using the "India Beam" on Horizons 2 at 84.85 degrees east longitude (EL) in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
- o The conventional C- and Ku-band frequencies previously authorized for AMC-2 at 78.95 degrees WL and AMC-5 at 79.10 degrees WL became available for reassignment pursuant to the FCC's first-come, first-served licensing process at 2:00p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012.
