Satellite Update - June 1, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00870 - Actions Taken:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted modification of DirecTV Enterprises 17/24 GHz authorization for DirecTV RB-2 at 102.825 degrees west longitude (WL) and DirecTV RB-1 at 99.235 degrees WL in light of information filed by DirecTV to demonstrate compliance with technical rules and information requirements adopted in FCC 11-93.



In a similar action, the Satellite Division granted modification of 95 License Subsidiary LLC authorization for a space station at 95.15 degrees WL after it submitted information demonstrating compliance with the FCC 11-93 requirements.