Satellite Update - July 6, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00878, Satellite Space Station Applications Accepted for Filing:

The FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch accepted an application from Spectrum Five LLC to amend its pending application for declaratory ruling to access the U.S. market using a proposed 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) satellite operating under the authority of the Netherlands. The amended application seeks to demonstrate compliance with the technical rules and information requirements adopted in FCC 11-93 and, among other things, change the orbital location from 118.8 degrees west longitude (WL) to 119.25 degrees WL.

Intelsat filed an application seeking modification of its authorization for Galaxy 25 at 93.1 degrees WL to extend the license term for an additional nine years, until June 30, 2021. Intelsat is currently authorized to operate Galaxy 25 at that location to provide Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) in the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) bands, and 5925 to 6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands.

From FCC Report SAT-00879, Actions Taken:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation's application for authority to construct, launch and operate DBS satellite EchoStar 16 at 61.5 degrees WL on DBS channels 3-32. The FCC allowed EchoStar to launch EchoStar 16 with the capability to operate on DBS channels 1 and 2 but EchoStar did not seek and is not granted authority to operate on those channels at this location. Feeder links are authorized using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and service links authorized in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band (space-to-Earth). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) communications are authorized on specified 17 GHz and 12 GHz frequencies fur use during the launch, transfer orbit and on station.

SES Americom was granted a modification of its authorization allowing it to operate AMC-3 at 67 degrees WL rather than at 86.9 degrees WL. SES Americom is authorized to provide FSS, including direct-to-home service, using the 11.7-12.2 GHz band (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is allowed on specified C-band frequencies.



The Satellite Division granted, with conditions, the petition filed by New Skies B.V. to modify the FCC's Permitted Space Station List entry for NSS-806 at 40.5 degrees WL to include direct-to-home services in the U.S. market using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.70-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).