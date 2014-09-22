Satellite Update for Sept. 22, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01039, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



Intelsat requested authority to launch and operate Intelsat 29e on C-, Ku- and Key-bands at 50.0 degrees west longitude (WL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.7-12.5 GHz (in multiple bands), and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-5925 MHz, 5925-6425 MHz, 12.75-13.25 GHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz, 14.0-14.5 GHz, 17.3-17.55 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Specific C-band frequencies are requested for telemetry tracking and command (TT&C) operations. Intelsat seeks a waiver of Footnote NG52 of the U.S. Table of Frequency Allocations, Section 2.106 to operate in the 10.7-11.7 GHz band (space-to-Earth) and the 5850-5925 MHz and 12.75-13.25 GHz bands (Earth-to-space) in ITU Region 2 and another waiver of Section 2.106 to operate in the 17.3-17.55 GHz band (Earth-to-space) to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using spot beams from South America on a non-interference, non-protected basis.



From FCC Report SAT-01050, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division determined that Intelsat License LLC met the Critical Design Review (CDR) and Commence Construction milestones associated with Intelsat 30, call sign S2887. Intelsat 30 operate in C- and Ku-band at 95.05 degrees WL.



The Satellite Division determined Planet Labs Inc. met the first four milestone conditions (execute a non-contingent contract for construction, complete critical design review of the satellite system, commence construction of the first satellite in the system, launch and place into operation the first satellite) associated with its authorization (Call Sign S2912) for its Flock 1b and Flock 1c non-geostationary orbit satellites. These are Earth Exploration Satellites.