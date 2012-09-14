Satellite Update for Sept. 14, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00895

• Intelsat License LLC submitted an application to modify its authorization for Intelsat 8 by changing the requested orbital location from 169.1 degrees east longitude (EL) to 169.0 degrees EL and including a command uplink in the 13.997 to 14.000 GHz band.

From FCC Report SAT-00896

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 8 from 166.0 degrees EL to 169.0 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. The STA also allowed fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 8 at 169.0 degrees EL in the 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

• On Sept. 5, 2012, the Satellite division granted Intelsat STA to continue to provide FSS from Intelsat 706 at 72.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.

• New Skies Satellites B.V. received permission to modify the technical parameters associated with the grant of U.S. market access for SES-4 at 22 degrees west longitude (WL) to increase the EIRP of its Ku-band telemetry and tracking beacons operating at center frequencies of 4199.75 MHz, 11.4510 GHz, 11.4540 GHz, 12.5005 GHz and 12.5020 GHz.

• Hughes Network Systems, LLC declined its August 1, 2012, market access grant for service to the U.S. using its proposed Jupiter 91W Ka-band and V-band satellite that would operate at 90.9 degrees WL under authority of the United Kingdom. The following frequencies are now available for reassignment on a first-come, first-served basis, effective 2 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2012: 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and, for space-to-Earth transmissions, 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (primary), 47.2-50.2 GHz and 39.0-42.0 GHz (co-primary) and 18.8-19.3 GHz (on a non-interference basis).