Satellite Update for Oct, 13, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01043, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



DIRECTV Enterprises, LLC requested authority to launch and operate geostationary Ka-band satellite DIRECTV 15 provide direct-to-home fixed satellite service (FSS) from 102.75 degrees west longitude (WL) using 18.3-18.59 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.29 GHz (corrected from DIRECTV's application narrative), and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). DIRECTV was previously licensed to launch and operate a 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) payload on DIRECTV 15 but in this application requested authority to launch but not operate a 12/17 GHz DBS payload on DIRECTV 15.



DIRECTV Enterprises, LLC seeks to modify its authorization to launch and operate DIRECTV KU-79W, a Ku-band satellite with a 17/24 GHz BSS payload, at the 79 degrees WL to change its telemetry tracking and command (TT&C) center frequencies to to 11.70025 GHz and 11.70125 GHz for telemetry and 14.0005 GHz and 14.4965 GHz for command. DIRECTV certified that all other information in its existing authorization, as amended and modified, is unchanged.



Intelsat License LLC requests special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to provide FSS via Intelsat 16 at 79.0 degrees WL in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct TT&C functions necessary to maintain Intelsat 16 at 79.0 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



From FCC Report SAT-01044, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC, as amended, to operate Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit at 32.9 degrees east longitude (EL) and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from that location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 32.9 degrees EL are authorized on specific C-band frequencies.



The license term for SES Americom's AMC-4 was extended from December 22, 2014 to December 22, 2018. During that period, SES Americom is authorized to continue to provide FSS from AMC-4 at 67.0 degrees west longitude (WL) in the 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space).



Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to provide TT&C functions necessary to drift Intelsat 16 from 76.0 degrees WL to 79.0 degrees WL and to maintain Intelsat 16 at that location using specified Ku-band frequencies. Under the STA, Intelsat is allowed to provide FSS using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.



No comments were received after the Satellite Division asked whether Abertis Telecom Satélites, S.A.U. increased ownership in Hispasat, S.A. from 40.6% to 57.05% would affect any of the considerations made when the HISPASAT-1D (S2476), AMAZONAS-2 (S2793), and AMAZONAS-3 (S2886) satellites were granted U.S. market access. After review, the Satellite Division has determined that the transfer of control of Hispasat, S.A. does not affect any of the considerations made when the satellites were granted U.S. market access. These three satellites will remain on the FCC's Permitted Space Station List.



The Satellite Division determined Hughes Network Services, LLC has met the “Contract Execution and Critical Design Review” milestone associated with its grant of U.S. market access for Jupiter 97W, a geostationary-orbit satellite at 97.1 degrees WL.