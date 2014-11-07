Satellite Update for Nov. 7, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01050, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from Intelsat License LLC to modify its authorization for Galaxy 11 to change orbital location from its currently authorized 55.5 degrees west longitude (WL) to 55.6 degrees WL. Galaxy 11 is authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using the 10.95-11.2 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 13.75-14.5 GHz frequency band (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies. The license term for Galaxy 11 was extended from April 6, 2015 through January 30, 2019.



The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 30 at 132.8 degrees west longitude (WL) using 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat was also authorized to conduct antenna measurements at 3511 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 6536 MHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.



Planet Labs, Inc.'s request for modification of its license to launch and operate non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) Earth Exploration Satellite Service satellites was granted. Planet Labs is authorized to launch up to 500 additional NGSO satellites to the International Space Station that are physically and technically identical to those previously authorized under Call Sign S2912 and which will be deployed from the ISS into circular orbits at altitudes between 380 and 410 kilometers, at an inclination of 51.6 degrees. These additional satellites were authorized to transmit remote-sensing and telemetry data to fixed earth stations in the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band, receive command signals in the 2025-2110 MHz band, and may use the 401-402 MHz and 449.75-450.25 MHz bands for early-phase and emergency-backup telemetry, tracking, and command operations.



