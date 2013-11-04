Satellite Update for Nov. 4, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00975, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation filed to amend its request for regular authority to use EchoStar 6 at 96.2 degrees west longitude (WL) to correct polarization information provided on FCC Form 312. EchoStar plans to use 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) at that location.



From FCC Report SAT-00976, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC's request to modify its authorization for Intelsat 10 to operate it at 47.5 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized 68.5 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). The FCC authorized telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) necessary to maintain Intelsat 10 at 47.5 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



• Intelsat received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using Intelsat 701 in inclined orbit mode at 29.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.70-11.96 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C on specified Ku-band frequencies necessary to drift Intelsat 16 from 58.1 degrees WL to 79.0 degrees WL.



• The Satellite Division granted Iridium Constellation LLC STA to continue to locate one of its spare satellites with another satellite in its orbital location. Iridium also received STA for 60 days to modify the operation of its “Big LEO” non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation to continue to operate satellite SV023 as a non-transmitting spare satellite approximately 300 km behind satellite SV094 at an altitude of approximately 770 km.