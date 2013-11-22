Satellite Update for Nov. 22, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00980: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC filed an application to modify its authorization for Intelsat 8 at 169 degrees east longitude (EL) to extend the 15 year license term for approximately three years, through June 30, 2016. Intelsat is currently authorized to provide fixed satellite services (FSS) from Intelsat 8 using 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat requested continued waiver of the Table of Frequency Allotments, Section 2.106 and Section 25.202(a) (1).



• SES Americom requested authority to provide FSS and direct-to-home (DTH) from SES-3 at 103 degrees west longitude (WL) using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). SES-3 will replace AMC-1 at 103.0 degrees WL. Although SES-3 contains a 17/24 GHz BSS band payload, SES Americom is not seeking operational authority for that payload as part of the application. SES requested authority for Telemetry tracking and command operations on specified C-band and Ku-band frequencies.