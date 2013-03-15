Satellite Update for March 15, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00935: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 33.0 degrees east longitude (EL) in inclined orbit using specified C-band frequencies. It is also authorized to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from that location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Intelsat received STA for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C functions necessary to maintain Intelsat 8 at 169.0 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to continue to provide FSS in the 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



