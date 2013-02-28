Satellite Update for March 1, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00932, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct the telemetry, tracking and command functions necessary to drift Intelsat 701 from its currently authorized location at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 29.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using 6173.7 MHz and 6176.3 MHz (Earth-to-space); 3947.5 MHz, 3948.0 MHz, 3952.5 MHz and 3952.0 MHz (space-to-Earth).



• XM Radio LLC's application to modify its authorization for XM-3 at 85.15 degrees WL to extend its eight-year Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) license term for an additional eight years, through April 20, 2021, subject to the same conditions placed on prior XM-3 authorizations. XM Radios is authorized to continue to provide SDARS via XM-3 using the 2332.5-2345 MHz band (space-to-Earth) with feeder links (Earth-to-space) in the 7025-7075 MHz band.

