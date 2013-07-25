Satellite Update for July 26, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00961, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Satellite CD Radio LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to extend the time period to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.5 degrees west longitude (WL). The FCC notice states, “As part of the authorization granted for the launch and operation of FM-6, Satellite CD Radio is authorized to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.5 degrees W.L. for a 30-day period after its expected launch and, upon completion of that testing, to move the FM-6 space station from 120.50 degrees W.L. to 116.15 degrees W.L.”



From FCC Report SAT-00962, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted a Petition for Declaratory ruling from New Skies Satellites N.V. to add SES-6 to the Commission's Permitted Space Station List in the 3700-4200 MHz (space-to-Earth), 5925-6425 MHz (Earth-to-Space), 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 40.5 degrees WL. New Skies is also permitted to use SES-6 to provide direct-to-home services in the U.S. market in these bands.