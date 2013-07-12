Satellite Update for July 12, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00958: “Actions Taken”:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) to EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation allowing it to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to maintain DBS satellite EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit spare at 61.8 degrees west longitude (WL) using center frequencies: 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).

From FCC Memorandum, Opinion and Order (FCC 13-93):

The FCC denied an application for review filed by Spectrum Five LLC (Spectrum Five) on April 5, 2013. Spectrum Five seeking review of the International Bureau’s April 1, 2013, grant of special STA to EchoStar Satellite Operating Company. The grant authorized ESOC for 60 days, commencing April 1, 2013, to operate tracking, telemetry, and command frequencies necessary to move the EchoStar 6 satellite from the 76.8 degrees WL to 96.2 degrees WL and to operate at that location using the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.

In the April 2013 grant the International Bureau concluded, “that grant of an STA would serve the public interest because allowing satellite operations at an unused orbit location on a temporary basis would allow the public to receive services that would otherwise not be available.” In denying the review, the Commission said, “The Bureau also observed that at the 77° W.L. orbital location, the EchoStar 6 satellite was being used only for limited back-up purposes, and with a grant of the STA could be put to use for communications. The Bureau concluded that there were extraordinary circumstances, within the meaning of our rules, for a grant of ESOC’s request.”