Satellite Update for Jan. 26, 2015

From FCC Report SAT-01063, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”

EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 16 to provide Direct Broadcast Satellite (DBS) service over channels 1 and 2 at 61.5 degrees west longitude (WL). EchoStar said it would continue to comply with the conditions set forth in the FCC's June 2012 order. EchoStar requested similar STA for EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL and EchoStar 3 at 61.8 degrees WL, both using DBS channels 1 and 2.

Skynet Satellite Corporation requested extension of the license term for Telstar 12 at 15 degrees WL for three years, to November 30, 2017, to continue to provide service to customers pending the launch of Telstar 12V. Telstar 12 is authorized to provide service using 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space).

SES Americom Inc. filed an application to assign its authorization to operate AMC-16 at 85 degrees WL using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands as well as the authorization for telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations in these bands to EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation.

DG Consents requested modification of its authorization for the IKONOS non-geostationary orbit satellite by extending the license term for an additional three years, through December 14, 2017. The current authorization allows Earth Exploration Satellite Service (EESS) in the 8.025-8.400 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band as well as the 2.025-2.110 GHz (Earth-to-space) and the 8.3459-8.3460 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands for satellite TT&C functions.