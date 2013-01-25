Satellite Update for Jan. 25, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00924, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Galaxy 11 from its currently authorized location at 55.5 degrees west longitude (WL) to 55.6 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location when it arrives there using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat also requested STA to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Galaxy 11 during the drift and after arrival at 55.6 degrees WL using 10.95-11.2 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00925 - “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC's request to modify the authorization for Intelsat 19, allowing it to provide FSS at 166.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 12.25-12.75 GHz band (space-to-Earth) in ITU Region 2, including portions of the United States within the antenna beam patterns provided in Intelsat's application.



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation received STA for 180 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 6 at 76.8 degrees WL rather than its previously authorized location at 76.95 degrees WL using center frequencies 17.3050 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2030 GHz and 12.2040 GHz (space-to-Earth). The STA allows EchoStar to provide DBS service on a temporary basis using EchoStar 6 on DBS Channels 1-32 with feeder links in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band and service links in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band.



• Intelsat's request for STA for TT&C operations necessary to drift Galaxy 11 from 55.5 degrees WL to 55.6 degrees WL was granted. See the description of its application in the previous section for frequencies.



• The Satellite Division granted STA, with conditions, allowing XM Radio LLC to activate the communications payload of its Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) satellite XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL for performance testing purposes in the 2320-2345 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band.



