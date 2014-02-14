Satellite Update for Feb. 14, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00994, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Orbcomm License Corp. filed a further amendment to its application to modify its non-voice, non-geostationary mobile satellite system. The amendment modified the target orbital inclination for 17 Orbcomm Generation 2 satellite from 52 degrees to 47 degrees and changed the target operational orbital altitude from 750 kilometers to 715 kilometers.



• Globalstar requested an extension of the license term for its non-geostationary “Big Leo” mobile satellite service constellation to Oct. 4, 2024, which is also the expiration date for Globalstar's blanket authorization for its mobile earth station operations. The Globalstar constellation is licensed for service links in the 1610-1618.725 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 2483.5-2500 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands. Note that the last frequency band is also used by broadcast stations with grandfathered broadcast auxiliary service (BAS) licenses, primarily for ENG.



From FCC Report SAT-00995, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) to Intelsat License LLC for 60 days to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) on a temporary basis from Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL are authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• New Skies Satellite B.V. is permitted to access the U.S. market via NSS-806 at 47.5 degrees west longitude (WL). New Skies Satellite B.V. is allowed to provide FSS using 3600-3700 MHz (space-to-Earth), 5850-5925 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 6491-6650 MHz (Earth-to-space).