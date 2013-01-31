Satellite Update for Feb. 1, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00926, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• SES Americom, Inc. requested modification of its authorization for AMC-16 at 85 degrees west longitude (WL) to permit reorientation of the satellite's Ka-band beams. AMC-16 operates in the 11.7-12.2 GHz, 18.6-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz and 29.5.30.0 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). SES Americom is not seeking any changes to the gain contours of AMC-16's Ku-band beams.



From FCC Report SAT-00927, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from DG Consents Sub, Inc. for modification of Earth Exploration Satellite Service authorization to launch and operate a fourth non-geostationary-orbit remote-sensing satellite WorldView-3. DG Consents is authorized to transmit to transmit remote-sensing data and telemetry signals in the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band from a circular orbit with altitudes between 496 and 830 kilometers, depending on the launch vehicle used, and with inclination between 97.36 degrees and 98.7 degrees, and to continue telemetry transmissions in the 8025-8400 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band at altitudes below 496 kilometers during the decommissioning phase. A center frequency of 2085.6875 MHz is authorized for command signals.



• LightSquared Subsidiary LLC requests an extension of the license term for MSAT-2 at 103.3 degrees WL until Dec. 31, 2013. Customer links use 1530-1544 MHz and 1545-1559 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 1631.5-1645.5 MHz and 1646.6-1660.5 MHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry tracking and control (TT&C) uses 11.7005 and 11.701 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0005 GHz and 14.4995 GHz (Earth-to-space). Feeder links are in the 13.0-13.15 GHz and 13.20-13.25 GHz bands.

