Satellite Update for Dec. 20, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00985, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to Intelsat License LLC allowing it to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) on a temporary basis from Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 157.0 degrees EL is authorized using specified C-band frequencies.



• A petition from New Skies Satellites B.V. to modify the terms of the grant of U.S. market access for NSS-806 was granted in part, with conditions. The grant is modified to (1) reflect the relocation of NSS-806 from the 40.5° W.L. orbital location to the 47.5 degrees WL orbital location; (2) allow NSS-806 to provide Fixed-Satellite Service to the United States in the 3700-4200 MHz (space-to-Earth), 5925-6425 MHz (Earth-to-space), 11.70-11.95 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands; (3) allow NSS-806 to provide direct-to-home services in the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-11.95 GHz bands within the United States and between the United States and specified foreign markets and (4) allow New Skies to re-point the steerable conventional Ku-band spot beam on NSS-806 from its current pointing over South America to a pointing that will cover the United States and the Caribbean, and allow New Skies to re-point the steerable spot beam anywhere within the visible Earth, subject to the parameters described in its petition.” The Satellite Division deferred action on New Skies' request for access to the U.S. market from NSS-806 using extended C-band frequencies



• Iridium Constellation LLC received two 60-day STAs allowing it to continue to co-locate one of its spare in-orbit satellites with another satellite in its orbital constellation and to continue to operate its satellite SV023 as a non-transmitting spare satellite approximately 300 km behind satellite SV094 at an altitude of approximately 778 km.