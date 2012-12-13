Satellite Update for Dec. 13, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00916, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:







• DirecTV Enterprises LLC requested authority to construct, launch and operate KU-76W to provide direct-to-home fixed satellite service (FSS) from 76 degrees west longitude. Frequencies requested are 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are proposed on 11.704 GHz and 11.705 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 14.005 GHz and 14.495 GHz (Earth-to-space) center frequencies.







• XM Radio LLC requested modification of its authority for XM-3 at 85.15 degrees WL to extend the eight-year license term for an additional eight years, through April 20, 2021. XM Radio LLC is currently using XM-3 to provide Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) in the 2332.5-2345 MHz band (space-to-Earth) with feeder link transmissions (Earth-to-space) in the 7025-7075 MHz band.







From FCC Report SAT-00971, Actions Taken:

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, authority to DirecTV Enterprises, LLC to construct, launch and operation DirecTV 14 at 99.235 degrees WL and to provided FSS, including direct-to-home services, via DirecTV 14 using 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a primary basis. TT&C is authorized on center frequencies 28.351 GHz and 28.353 GHz, (Earth-to-space); and 18.799 GHz and 18.7995 GHz (space-to-Earth). DIRECTV 14 also carries a 17/24 GHz payload, call-sign S2711.







• A request from Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. to add Satmex 8 at 116.8 degrees to the FCC's Permitted Space Station list was granted. Authorized frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).







• The Satellite Division determined Intelsat License LLC has met the launch and operation milestone associated with Intelsat 23 at 53.0 degrees WL.