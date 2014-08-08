Satellite Update for August 8, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01032, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



DIRECTTV Enterprises, LLC filed two applications for modification of its authorization for DIRECTV RB-2 operating in the 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service. One application seeks to modify the authorization to demonstrate compliance with technical rules and information requirements adopted in the 17/24 GHz BSS Second Report and Order and a partial waiver of Section 25.264(c) of the FCC's rules.



DIRECTV Enterprises also requested a nine month extension, until April 25, 2015, of the launch of commence operations milestone for DIRECTV RB-2. DIRECTV RB-2 is authorized to operate at 102.825 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 17.3-17.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.15 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.



DIRECT Enterprises requested a seven-month extension, until February 28, 2015, of the launch and commence operations milestone for DIRECTV RB-1. DIRECTV RB-1 is authorized to operate at 99.175 degrees WL using the 17.3-17.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.15 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.



Hispasat, S.A. seeks a declaratory ruling to add Amazonas-1 at 55.5 degrees WL to the Commission's Ku-band Permitted Space Station List. Hispasat requested access to the U.S. market to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) using 11.7-11.83 GHz and 11.95-12.20 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.125 GHz (Earth-to-space). Hispasat also sought U.S. market access in the 13.75-14.0 GHz band.



From FCC Report SAT-0033, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation to modify its authorization for EchoStar 15, allowing EchoStar to continue to provide service from EchoStar 15 at 45.1 degrees WL until such time as it chooses to repoint EchoStar 15 as described in its application, subject to prior notification. EchoStar is authorized to use 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) until it repoints the satellite. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 15 at 45.1 degrees WL are authorized using center frequencies 17.7915 GHz and 17.7935 GHz (Earth-to-space); and 12.6920 GHz, 12.6930 GHz, 12.6945 GHz, and 12.6985 GHz (space-to-Earth).



The Satellite Division granted EchoStar's request for special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit DBS spare at 61.8 degrees WL using specified frequencies in the 12 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands.



The eight year license term for XM Radio LLC's authorization for XM-4 at 115.25 degrees WL was extended for an additional eight years, through December 15, 2022. This allows XM Radio to continue to provide Satellite Digital Radio Service via XM-4 using 2332.5-2345 MHz (space-to-Earth) and to receive feeder link transmissions in the 7025-7075 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band.



Iridium Constellation LLC received STA for 180 days to continue to operate six space stations in its non-geostationary-orbit constellation in a manner consistent with a revised post-mission disposal plan.