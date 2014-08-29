Satellite Update for August 29, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01037, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”

Hispasat, S. A. filed a notification of change in ownership of HISPASAT-1D, AMAZONAS-2, and AMAZONAS-3, all of which are on the Commission's Permitted Space Station List. On Nov. 12, 2013, Abertis Telecom Satélites, S.A.U. increased its ownership in Hispasat, S.A. from 40.6 percent to 57.05 percent. The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division is seeking comment on whether this transaction affects any of the considerations made when the space stations were added to the Permitted List. HISPASAT-1D is licensed by Spain, while AMAZONAS-2 and AMAZONAS-3 are licensed by Brazil.

From FCC Report SAT-01038, “Actions Taken”

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation for special temporary authority (STA) to continue operating EchoStar 3 to provide Direct Broadcast Satellite Service (DBS) over channels 1 and 2 at 61.8 degrees west longitude (WL) for 180 days. EchoStar 3 was launch almost 17 years ago, on October 5, 1997.

EchoStar was also granted STA for EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL and STA for EchoStar 16 at 61.5 degrees WL to continue providing DBS over channels 1 and 2 for 180 days.

