Satellite Update for Aug. 21, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01035, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



SES Americom requests modification of its authorization for AMC-4 at 67 degrees west longitude (WL) to extend the 15-year license term by four years, through December 22, 2018. AMC-4 is currently authorized to use the 11.45-11.7 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14,5 GHz (Earth-to-space) conventional and extended Ku-band frequencies and to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), including direct-to-home service, from 67 degrees WL. SES Americom also requests authority to relocate AMC-4 to a disposal orbit with a minimum perigee altitude of at least 150 km above the geostationary arc at its end of life.



From FCC Report SAT-01036, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, authority to Intelsat License LLC to construct, launch and operate a C- and Ku-band geostationary orbit space station, Intelsat 30, at 95.05 degrees WL. FSS is allowed using frequency bands 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and frequency bands 6425-6675 MHz, 6675-6725 MHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz, and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.



Planet Labs, Inc. received a 30 day extension, until September 18, 2014, of the deadline to file a $5,000,000 bond in connection with the Flock 1b and Flock 1c earth exploration satellite service constellations. The Flock 1c satellites were launched on June 19, 2014 and are operating pursuant to the terms of Planet Lab's authorization. The Flock 1b satellite were launched to the International Space Station on July 13, 2014 and will be deployed by September 5, 2014.