Satellite Update for April 15, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00940, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• DirecTV Enterprises, LLC requested authority to launch and operate DirecTV Ku-45W to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), including direct-to-home (DTH) services from 45.2 degrees west longitude (WL) using 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 11.95-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command frequencies would be 11.695 GHz and 11.697 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 14.495 GHz and 14.497 GHz (Earth-to-space),



From FCC Report SAT-00941, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted a request from Intelsat License LLC for special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C functions necessary to drift Intelsat 701 from its currently authorized location at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 29.5 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat also received STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 169.0 degrees EL to 65.45 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



• SES Americom was granted STA for 60 days to operate AMC-5 at 80.85 degrees WL, rather than 80.90 degrees WL, and continue to provide FSS including direct-to-home services using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space); and (3) change the east-west station-keeping tolerance of AMC-5 from ±0.1 degrees to ±0.15 degrees.



• The Satellite Division granted STA to Iridium Constellation LLC for 180 days to continue to operate three satellites in its non-geostationary orbit constellation in a manner consistent with a revised post-mission disposal plan proposed in its pending license modification application in IBFS File SAT-MOD-20080701-00140.