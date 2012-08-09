Satellite Update - Aug. 9, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00888, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”:

Intelsat requested modification of its authorization for Intelsat 19 to add authority to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) in the 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands in ITU Region 2.

SES Americom filed an application for extension of the expiration date of its license for AMC-3 at 67 degrees west longitude (WL) by five years from Sept. 30, 2012 to Sept. 30, 2017 and authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to de-orbit AMC-3 at the end of its life. AMC-3 provides FSS using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C operations use C-band frequencies.

From FCC Report SAT-00887, “Actions Taken”:

The FCC granted an application from Hughes Network Systems, LLC to provide FSS to the United States market using proposed Ka-band satellite Jupiter 97W operating under the authority of the United Kingdom at 97.1 degrees WL in the 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands and the 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands on a primary basis and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands on a secondary basis. TT&C is authorized on specified Ka-band frequencies.

Intelsat received special temporary authority (STA) to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 19 at 176.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain Intelsat 19 at 176.0 degrees EL and to drift it from that location to 166.0 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.

The FCC granted Intelsat STA for 30 days in connection with operation of Intelsat 20. TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequency for launch and early orbit phase operations. In orbit testing is authorized at 63.15 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 12.5-12.75 GHz, and 19.70-20.20 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6675 MHz, 13.75-14.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies to support in-orbit testing and to drift Intelsat 20 to its authorized location at 68.5 degrees EL.

Intelsat received STA for 60 days to continue to operate Galaxy 12 at 129.0 degrees WL and provide FSS on a temporary basis using 3700-4200 MHz and 5925-6425 MHz. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.