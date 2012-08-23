Satellite Update - Aug. 23, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00890, “Actions Taken”:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days allowing Intelsat License LLC to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 19 at 166.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) to the Intelsat earth station in Napa, Calif. as well as in the visible portion of ITU Region 2.

Intelsat also received STA for 30 days to continue telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using specified C-band center frequencies and to continue to provide FSS from the satellite using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space).

The Satellite Division granted Intelsat STA for 30 days to operate TT&C with Intelsat 706 necessary to drift it from 72.0 degrees EL to 157.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.