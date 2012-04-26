Satellite Update – April 26, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00860, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:
- • DirecTV Enterprises LLC filed applications to modify its authorizations for 17/24 GHz satellites DirecTV RB-1 at 99.235 degrees west longitude (WL) and DirecTV RB-2 at 102.825 degrees WL. The modifications demonstrate compliance with the technical rules and information requirements adopted in FCC 11-93, 26 FCC Rcd 8927 (2011). Both applications request a partial waiver of Section 25.264(a) (4) of the FCC rules (measurement frequencies). 95 License Subsidiary LLC filed a similar application to modify its application for a 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service satellite at 95.15 degrees WL for the same compliance demonstration, but did not request a waiver of the measurement frequencies rule.
This information is from FCC Report SAT-00861, Actions Taken:
- • The FCC granted special temporary authority (STA) to EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation allowing it to continue to operate EchoStar 15 on DBS channels 23 and 24 at 61.55 degrees WL for 180 days. EchoStar also received STA for 60 days to continue to operate EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL on DBS channels 1-32 using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth). TT&C was authorized near the edges of these bands.
- • Intelsat Licensee LLC received STA for 30 days to operate telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) necessary to drift Intelsat 706 from 72.1 degrees east longitude (EL) to 177.9 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat STA for 60 days to continue to provide fixed-satellite service from 129.0 degrees WL on a temporary basis using conventional C-band frequencies. Intelsat also received authority to continue to operate TT&C necessary to maintain Galaxy 12 at 129.0 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies.
- • The International Bureau determined New Skies Satellites B.V. met the launch and operation milestone associated with the market access grant for the SES-4 space station at the 22 degrees WL.
From FCC Report SAT-00859:
- • The Satellite Division granted a petition filed by Telesat Canada to add the 29.4-29.9 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) of ANIK F3 to the Commission's Ka-band Permitted Space Station List at 118.7 degrees WL. Any U.S. licensed earth station with "ALSAT" designated as a point of communication now has authority to provided fixed-satellite service (FSS) to, from, or within the United States by accessing ANIK F3. However U.S.-licensees are not allowed to communicate with ANIK F3 using 19.7-20.2 GHz until Telesat Canada has completed coordination and both the FCC and NTIA have approved the coordination.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox