Russian broadcaster completes first stage of move to tapeless newsroom

MIR TV, a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)-owned channel, has completed phase one of its initiative to make its newsroom tapeless by leveraging Dalet Enterprise Edition, the integrated newsroom, automation and MAM solution.

Stage one of the rollout equips MIR TV with Dalet's newsroom computer system and ingest tools underpinned by the Dalet Workflow Engine and MAM platform. Digital archives are also part of the launch and are fully integrated into the Dalet MAM framework.

The new file-based workflow aggregates news content and associated metadata into a central location with integrated enterprise search tools for quickly locating and retrieving assets. "We already have experienced a significant increase in production efficiencies. Streamlining content capture has allowed us to accurately track content metadata. This drastically improves our ability to search and, ultimately, the availability of content for reuse," said Radik Batyrshin, chairman of MIR TV.

Upon completion, the re-engineered MIR TV operation will feature an end-to-end, story-centric production workflow. Dalet will provide the single point of entry for journalists to access video, audio, text, graphics, Web links, wires and planning information.

The underlying Dalet Workflow Engine and MAM platform will facilitate technical complexities, status alerts and conversions, simplifying both content management and repurposing for multiplatform use.