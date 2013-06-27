RumJungle Media selects Anton/Bauer DIONIC batteries for ENG coverage

RumJungle Media, an ENG/field production company with a specialized emphasis on visual storytelling, recently selected Anton/Bauer batteries for ENG coverage. Now providing everything from HD/SD camera crews, producers and PAs to live HD/SD broadcasts with the company’s DSNG satellite truck, RumJungle Media crews can be found traveling to extremes, including the frigid North Pole and searing heat of Australia’s Outback.

Part of the company’s Logic Series batteries, the DIONIC HC offers 91Wh and is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. The DIONIC HCX is a 124Wh-capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40W camera with a 20W light for two hours. Transported conveniently as carry-on luggage without restrictions, these two models are designed for shooting on location.

The HC series incorporates high-capacity cells offering continuous 10 amps of power draw. To ensure maximum cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells. An enhanced RealTime display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy for ENG production.