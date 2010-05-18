ROK scores World Cup mobile TV goal

Earlier this month, mobile technology company ROK Entertainment Group signed an agreement with Groupe Digital Afrique (GDA) to deliver World Cup soccer content, supplied by Goal.com, to some 25 countries served by 45 mobile operators across Africa beginning June 1. Carriers offering the World Cup include MTN, Zain and Orange

The ROK-powered WAP service consists of goal alerts and news (delivered to subscribers via SMS) as well as World Cup ringtones, wallpapers and interactive apps. "Interest in this summer's World Cup is growing incredibly fast worldwide, particularly across Africa," said Jonathan Kendrick, ROK chairman and CEO. "That's why we're so excited to be able to deliver our World Cup mobile service, containing Goal.com's content, through GDA's existing sales channels."