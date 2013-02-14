Rohde & Schwarz provides test equipment for Dolby

Rohde & Schwarz has announced it is collaborating with Dolby Laboratories to provide audio test technology to Dolby and its licensees.

Rohde & Schwarz has updated its R&S UPP and R&S UPV audio analyzer platforms with new firmware that enables Dolby licensees to perform compliance self-testing and simplifies configuration management, at no additional cost to Dolby licensees.

Dolby protocol dictates that before a licensee can launch new products to the market, they are required to pass a comprehensive compliance test. This collaboration between Rohde & Schwarz and Dolby will not only simplify the procedure, but also reduce the compliance testing time for Dolby licensees significantly.

Rohde & Schwarz has designed software packages that lead test engineers through the Dolby test procedures in a linear way. Depending on the type of device being tested, the programs will select and run the tests required by Dolby for that specific device. All measurements follow Dolby specifications, test routines are carried out automatically, and results and device information are summarized in a test report. This helps test engineers save time and ensure they run tests which are fully approved by Dolby.

The benefits to this collaboration for Rohde & Schwarz, Dolby Laboratories and its licensees are plentiful. Rohde & Schwarz is a leader in audio, video and wireless telecommunications testing, and has sales and support locations around the globe. For Dolby licensees, it’s all about choice and being able to select the test platform that best fits their needs.