RF Linkup adds Studio Technologies partyline interface module

Satellite uplink services provider RF Linkup has selected Studio Technologies’ Model 5130 partyline interface modulethe comms interface for its uplink trucks.

The company uses the 5130 to interface comms through a fiber link between its uplink truck and other OB production trucks on location.

The Model 5130 is a compact, self-contained unit for use in custom broadcast, live-performance and general party-line intercom applications, including sports broadcasting booth packages; remote newsgathering flypacks, stadium audio/video interface locations; and OB, ENG and satellite uplink applications.

The module provides a two-channel partyline-to-analog-line-level (four-wire) audio signal interface. Basic functions include two channels of two-wire-to-four-wire conversion with auto-null capability, input and output level metering, a +28VDC partyline power source with two channels of 200ohm intercom audio termination and DC output control and status monitoring.