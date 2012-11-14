Quincy Newspapers converts to Litepanels LED lighting fixtures

A fourth Quincy Newspapers television station, WGEM-TV, Quincy, IL, has converted its studios to Litepanels LED lighting fixtures. The station’s news anchors know they look better because of the HD cameras and the new lighting, and they’re happy with it.

The cool operation of the Litepanels LED fixtures brought an added benefit to the talent. Now they can wear a jacket in the summer time. Previously, each of the four stations that has undergone a Litepanels conversion ran full air conditioning, even when it was 20 degrees below zero outdoors.

In fact, the Litepanels fixtures add so little heat to the equation that at KTTC-TV, Quincy’s Rochester, MN station, engineers have installed small heaters under the anchor desk for those coldest of the cold days during the region’s brutal winters. The significant energy savings, plus a healthy rebate from the local electrical power utility, has put KTTC-TV on track for a 3-year payback on its Litepanels investment.

Lighting designer Steve Mulkey of Redwood Media Group, who lit WGEM’s news set, relied primarily on Litepanels’ Sola 4 daylight balance LED Fresnel fixtures, which combine the advantages of LED technology with the classic Fresnel fixture design. He also incorporated daylight balance Litepanels 1x1 Flood and 1x1 Spot fixtures in the studio, and used Litepanels Sola ENG daylight Fresnel fixtures in the newsroom.

In addition to WGEM and KTTC, Quincy has completed Litepanels conversions at WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, and WSJV-TV, Elkhart, IN.