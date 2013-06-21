PESA Xstream delivers multisource H.264 encoding, IP distribution

PESA showcased several new products for a variety of AV applications at InfoComm 2013 last week in Orlando, FL, including multisource H.264 encoding and IP distribution.

Housed in a compact, 1 RU form factor, the PESA Xstream simultaneously encodes up to five independent video sources (from 1080p video to computer-based content) and eight audio sources concurrently from live or recorded video, with minimal sync or latency issues.

When multiple sources are captured simultaneously, the streams remain associated and synchronized. Then, with five individually addressable H.264 video and AAC audio streams, PESA Xstream allows operators to stream live content over IP while simultaneously monitoring live digital content via a quad-view display and/or full screen display.