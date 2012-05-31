PESA releases Cattrax Web browser-based router control software

PESA will demonstrate its new Cattrax Web browser-based router control software at InfoComm 2012. Expanding on the capabilities of the company’s local network-based Cattrax software, Cattrax Web uses most common Web browsers as the client interface to monitor and control routers in locations around the world.



Ideal for monitoring, post production or any networked remote location, Cattrax Web is compatible with the full line of PESA routers and can control matrix sizes from 16 x 16 to 1024 x 1024. It operates over Ethernet via TCP/IP and communicates directly with the PESA PERC2000 router control system. It pulls its configuration from the PERC2000 control card inside the routing matrix or an external 1RU chassis assembly. Once configured, Cattrax Web can be used like any remote control panel linked to the system.



The basic system supports up to 10 simultaneous clients, each with a unique password-protected user profile to provide access to all or only part of the matrix. As the need for additional users grows, Cattrax Web can be expanded in blocks of 10, 25, 50 and 100 users.