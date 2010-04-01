PBS employs RadiantGrid Technologies transcoding to support new file delivery initiative

Transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platform developer RadiantGrid Technologies announced its role in the PBS move to a file-based delivery system to member stations.

The PBS Non-Real-Time Program File Delivery Project is relying on RadiantGrid’s transcoding, media transformation templates, archive management, resource management and closed caption management solutions for program distribution for the initiative.

As part of PBS’ Next Generation Interconnection System (NGIS), the Non-Real-Time Program File Delivery Project (NGIS-NRT) will allow member stations to receive programs as files. Currently, stations are receiving programming in real-time via satellite. This year, PBS is beginning a phased roll-out of its NGIS-NRT system to about 180 licensees.

Due to the variation in video servers at the stations, PBS requires a means to convert the file delivered by the NGIS-NRT for each station’s server file format. The RadiantGrid platform was selected to handle these conversions.