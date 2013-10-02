NVerzion Speeds Up File-Based Workflow For Austin Independent School District

AISD-TV, the broadcast television station managed by the Austin Independent School District (AISD) in Texas, has streamlined its file-based workflow relying on a new automation system from NVerzion.

AISD-TV provides a variety of local television programming and educational content to the Austin community via two channels distributed on cable, the Web, and within the Austin Independent School District, which serves approximately 86,000 students at 124 schools.

Prior to installing the NVerzion automation system, AISD-TV was using on an outdated analog-based playback system. Migrating to a digital, file-based workflow with NVerzion allows AISD-TV to automate dozens of tasks that were previously done manually, maximizing the station's efficiencies. The complete system includes: NGest dubbing and recording software applications, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControl router/cuts-only playlists, an NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NTime event scheduling application, NConvert traffic interface, NGuide EPG tool, XPansion storage management software, and EMC-Router Ethernet machine control.The NVerzion system at AISD-TV controls a wide range of third-party equipment, including a Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort playout server, Utah Scientific UTAH-400 Series video/audio router, Compix Media LCG9000R character generator, and production-shared EditShare Energy Series NAS archive system.