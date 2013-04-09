NUAGE debuts at NAB 2013

If you’ll be floating around the NAB floor this week, please drop into the Yamaha booth (#C2239) and let me know what you think of NUAGE, the collaborative effort between Yamaha and Steinberg that will be debuting at the show. To call NUAGE a collaboration is a bit artful, because both companies are housed under the same ownership roof these days. Nonetheless, integrating a Yamaha control surface with Steinberg’s Nuendo digital audio workstation software is a logical marriage, one that many of us have been waiting for. The powers to be at Yamaha wisely decided to integrate Audinate’s Dante interface into the package.

The basic NUAGE system is priced at 18k. The hardware is scalable; details can be found on the Web at www.yamahaca.com, if you’re not planning on attending NAB.