NOA Releases new version of pure workflow tool jobDB

NOA Audio Solutions, provider of the world's most functional and effective audio archiving systems, has announced jobDB 3.0, an upgrade to its jobDB workflow creation tool for ingesting, reshaping, and analyzing media during archiving, retranscoding, or other complex business processes.

The upgrade gives users of NOA's ingestLINE and actLINE platforms greater flexibility in setting up individual workflows, as well as full support of nearly all actLINE modules. The result is reduced cost of workflow setup and execution, and improved workflow quality.



jobDB 3.0 boasts several improvements over the previous version, including a multiple retranscoding capability, whereby the output of one process can be fed to the input of the next; an increase in output file types from the MediaButler module; the ability to connect to the new WaveScanner, FileCollector, and FolderScanner Uniport modules; and the ability to connect all actLINE modules to jobDB to enable design of multiple chains of subsequent file processing including de-hissing and de-clicking with CEDAR modules.

With the new version of jobDB 3.0, users receive an upgrade of their database server installations, a new jobDB ControlCenter GUI, a new ProcessorHost, and upgrades of existing actLINE and ingestLINE applications to allow for the new infrastructure features. jobDB 3.0 is shipping now.

More information on NOA Audio Solutions products is available at www.noa-audio.com.