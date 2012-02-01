NETIA to showcase CMS at CABSAT 2012

At CABSAT 2012, NETIA will highlight broadcasters’ increased ability to ingest content, manage their media and associated metadata, and deliver content to any region of the world using the company's Content Management System (CMS).

NETIA's CMS allows customers to streamline all of their production processes through simple, easy-to-manage workflow and task automation. The software suite also allows users to connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets. Users can now manage all of the processes within the production environment from editing through post-production and distribution to any multimedia platform - with one unique and easy-to-use interface.



