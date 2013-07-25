NAB Offers Uplink Operations Training

More television stations are adding Ku-band uplinks to their conventional ENG trucks. However, truck operators may not be skilled in how to use these uplinks, leading to embarrassing and potentially expensive errors due to interference with another sat user, or from losing a story?



The NAB and SBE are continuing tradition of more than 20 years by offering satellite uplink operator training. This year's course will be held at NAB headquarters in Washington D.C. Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. Cost for the four-day course is $1,250 for NAB or SBE members and $1,550 for others. The schedule lists a wide range of included topics covering digital TV transmission, including compression, error correction, modulation, equipment) test equipment and its calibration, uplink operations, operating responsibilities, power systems, system maintenance and more.



The course includes hands-on training in a satellite news gathering truck and a half-day trip to a major satellite television uplink center. It provides background information on satellite transmission technology and digital compression that goes far beyond what most SNG truck manufacturers provide. Attendees receive knowledge that will allow them to work with a variety of uplinks under different conditions.



The NAB Events listing for the workshop provides details on the course and some testimonials from prior seminar attendees.