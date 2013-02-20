MultiDyne to offer NAB Show sneak peek at new FS-1800 Fiber-Saver

At the 2013 NAB Show, MultiDyne will showcase its new FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, a CWDM remapper/multiplexer that transports up to 18 digital optical or SDI signals over a single fiber.

The FS-18000 Fiber-Saver simplifies the transport of additional signals in remote locations where there is an insufficient amount of available fibers.

With the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, a user can input any digital optical signal, with a data rate of up to 4.25Gb/s. All 18 signals are transmitted over one fiber. The receiver then outputs each of the 18 signals individually.

The FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, which has been enhanced to support 4K digital television, is well suited for a wide range of applications, including studio-to-transmitter links, sports broadcasting and shared control rooms.

